181st Intelligence Wing Chaplain Delivers Invocation at Indiana Governor's Inauguration

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. – Lt. Col. Kent A. Lundy, the 181st Intelligence Wing Chaplain, opened the inauguration ceremony with an invocation for Indiana Governor Mike K. Braun, the newly appointed 52nd governor of Indiana, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, Jan. 13, 2025.

As the ceremony began, Lundy called for a blessing over the people of Indiana, and asked for support for those in leadership positions as they guide the state through a new chapter of governance.

“I want to inspire all of us to bring our best selves to the occasion,” Lundy shared, emphasizing the importance of unity and service in this moment of transition for the state.

This was the second occasion Lundy has delivered an invocation for Braun. The first was in September 2023, during Braun’s term as U.S. Senator. Reflecting on his role, he expressed his deep pride in serving both the 181st Intelligence Wing and the broader community.

“I’m honored to serve [at the 181st Intelligence Wing], and to represent our wing to the larger community, state, and the world.”

His involvement in the inauguration highlights the ongoing commitment of the 181st Intelligence Wing, demonstrating the wing’s dedication to serving both military and public interests.

(Air National Guard article by A1C Nicholas Momotiuk)

