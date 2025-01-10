Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration [Image 1 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    Service members assigned to the Indiana National Guard support the inauguration ceremony for Indiana Governor Mike K. Braun, the newly appointed 52nd governor of Indiana, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, Jan. 13, 2025. Their involvement in the inauguration highlights the ongoing joint commitment of the 181st Intelligence Wing and Indiana National Guard, demonstrating their dedication to serving both military and public interests. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:32
    Photo ID: 8828516
    VIRIN: 200101-Z-LF769-1002
    Resolution: 6589x5092
    Size: 17.57 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Nicholas Momotiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Indiana National Guard service members support Gov. Braun's Inauguration
    Indiana National Guard service members support Gov. Braun's Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    181st Intelligence Wing Chaplain Delivers Invocation at Indiana Governor's Inauguration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD
    INAUGURATION
    INDIANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    INDIANA
    181IW
    MIKE BRAUN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download