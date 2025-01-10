Lt. Col. Lundy delivers opening invocation for Gov. Braun's Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Kent A. Lundy (center), the 181st Intelligence Wing Chaplain, stands with Senior Airman Ze’Caleb Lyle (left) and Airman 1st Class Abigail Brownfielf (right) from the 181st Base Honor Guard stand for a group photo before supporting the inauguration ceremony for Indiana Governor Mike K. Braun, the newly appointed 52nd governor of Indiana, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, Jan. 13, 2025. Their involvement in the inauguration highlights the ongoing commitment of the 181st Intelligence Wing, demonstrating the wing’s dedication to serving both military and public interests. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Momotiuk)