Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04

Newly graduated U.S. Air Force pilots present the broken wings to the camera at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025. The breaking of the wings is a tradition that goes back to the origin of flight, where the first pair of wings given to them are never to be worn, instead they are broken in half with one have given to a loved one for luck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|01.09.2025
|01.13.2025 11:41
|8828239
|250110-F-IL807-2022
|2966x3708
|2.78 MB
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|1
|0
