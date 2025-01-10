Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04 [Image 32 of 36]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Newly graduated U.S. Air Force pilots present the broken wings to the camera at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025. The breaking of the wings is a tradition that goes back to the origin of flight, where the first pair of wings given to them are never to be worn, instead they are broken in half with one have given to a loved one for luck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 11:41
    Photo ID: 8828239
    VIRIN: 250110-F-IL807-2022
    Resolution: 2966x3708
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04 [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04
    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Laughlin AFB
    UPT
    Pilot Graduation
    Team XL
    Laughlin Air Force Base TX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download