Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Marshall McKee, 434th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, is presented the Top Instructor award at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025. Seventeen U.S. Air Force officers were awarded silver wings during the ceremony, symbolizing their completion of the Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)