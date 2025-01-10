Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04 [Image 31 of 36]

    Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Marshall McKee, 434th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, is presented the Top Instructor award at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025. Seventeen U.S. Air Force officers were awarded silver wings during the ceremony, symbolizing their completion of the Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 11:41
    Photo ID: 8828238
    VIRIN: 250110-F-IL807-2020
    Resolution: 2832x3540
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Laughlin AFB
    UPT
    Pilot Graduation
    Team XL
    Laughlin Air Force Base TX

