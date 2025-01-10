Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A newly graduated U.S. Air Force pilot presents the broken wings to the camera at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025. The breaking of the wings is a tradition that goes back to the origin of flight, where the first pair of wings given to them are never to be worn, instead they are broken in half with one have given to a loved one for luck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)