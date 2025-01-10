Graduating the future of flight: Class 25-04

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members take a photo of a recently graduated pilot at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025. Pilot wings are a symbol of the proficiency achieved during training, going back to the first aviators to be awarded them, Capt. Charles de F. Chandler and Lt. Thomas DeWitt Milling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)