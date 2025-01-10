Clearing Snow at Charlie West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Kaden Salmons, Public Affairs Specialist, assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing records the Minuteman statue on Jan. 11, 2025, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va.. The Minuteman statue pays homage to the National Guard militiamen and the lineage of the formation of the Guard in West Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)