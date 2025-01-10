Clearing Snow at Charlie West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Minuteman statue covered in snow and ice on Jan. 11, 2025, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va.. The Minuteman statue was unveiled at McLaughlin Air Base on June 20, 2020 to pay homage to the National Guard militiamen and the lineage of the formation of the Guard in West Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)