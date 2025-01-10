Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clearing Snow at Charlie West [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant 

    130th Airlift Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing uses snow removal equipment to clear snow from the ramp on Jan. 11, 2025, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va.. The Charleston area has accumulated around 10 inches within the past week and Airmen and contractors have worked overtime to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 8827307
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-BN460-1335
    Resolution: 8214x5476
    Size: 24.82 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clearing Snow at Charlie West [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Alancea Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West
    Clearing Snow at Charlie West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snow, WVANG, Charlie West, Snow & Ice Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download