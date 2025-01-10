Clearing Snow at Charlie West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Kaden Salmons, Public Affairs Specialist, assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing uses video camera gear to capture snow on Jan. 11, 2025, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va.. Salmons mentioned that since working with the Public Affairs Office with the 130th Airlift Wing, it has afforded him the opportunities to meet incredible Airmen and highlight mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)