Clearing Snow at Charlie West

Airmen assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing use snow removal equipment to clear snow from the ramp on Jan. 11, 2025, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va.. The Charleston area has accumulated around 10 inches within the past week and Airmen and contractors have worked overtime to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8827298
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-BN460-1941
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|16.31 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
