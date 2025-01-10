Clearing Snow at Charlie West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing uses snow removal equipment to clear snow from the ramp on Jan. 11, 2025, at McLaughlin Air Base, Charleston, W.Va.. The Charleston area has accumulated around 10 inches within the past week and Airmen and contractors have worked overtime to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant)