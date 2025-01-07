USS Texas (SSN 775) Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250110-N-GR655-1021 GROTON, Connecticut (January 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Andrew McGovern, left, incoming commanding officer of USS Texas (SSN 775), Capt. Jason Deichler, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) Two, and Cmdr. Kenneth Ingle, outgoing commanding officer, salute during change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, January 10, 2025. The fast-attack submarine USS Texas and crew operate under SUBRON 12 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)