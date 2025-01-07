USS Texas (SSN 775) Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250110-N-GR655-1082 GROTON, Connecticut (January 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Kenneth Ingle, right, returns a salute from Cmdr. Andrew McGovern, relieving him as commanding officer of USS Texas (SSN 775), in Groton, Connecticut, January 10, 2025. Capt. Phillip Castellano, center, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 presided over the ceremony. The fast-attack submarine USS Texas and crew operate under SUBRON 12 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)