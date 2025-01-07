USS Texas (SSN 775) Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250110-N-GR655-1122 GROTON, Connecticut (January 10, 2025) – The official party poses for a photo following a change-of-command ceremony for USS Texas (SSN 775) in Groton, Connecticut, January 10, 2025. The official party consists of Capt. Phillip Castellano, left, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 and presiding officer, Cmdr. Andrew McGovern, incoming commanding officer, Cmdr. Kenneth Ingle, outgoing commanding officer, and Capt. Jason Deichler, commodore of SUBRON Two and guest speaker. The fast-attack submarine USS Texas and crew operate under Submarine Squadron SUBRON 12 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)