USS Texas (SSN 775) Change of Command

250110-N-GR655-1103 GROTON, Connecticut (January 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Andrew McGovern, commanding officer of USS Texas (SSN 775), delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, January 10, 2025. McGovern relieved Cmdr. Kenneth Ingle during the ceremony. The fast-attack submarine USS Texas and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)