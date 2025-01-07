Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Texas (SSN 775) Change of Command [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Texas (SSN 775) Change of Command

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    250110-N-GR655-1103 GROTON, Connecticut (January 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Andrew McGovern, commanding officer of USS Texas (SSN 775), delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, January 10, 2025. McGovern relieved Cmdr. Kenneth Ingle during the ceremony. The fast-attack submarine USS Texas and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    USS Texas (SSN 775) holds change of command ceremony

