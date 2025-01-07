USS Texas (SSN 775) holds change of command ceremony

KITTERY, Maine – Cmdr. Kenneth Ingle turned command of USS Texas (SSN 775) over to Cmdr. Andrew McGovern in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, January 10, at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Capt. Phillip Castellano, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony and praised Ingle and crew for “getting Texas ready to fight.”



“Kenneth led this storied submarine through the arduous shipyard period in record time,” Castellano said. “His leadership enabled Texas to get back out to sea where she belongs.”



“I trust Andrew will continue that ‘don’t mess with Texas’ spirit as the ship prepares for deployment,” Castellano added. “You have received a fine warship and a tough crew – welcome to the team.”



Ingle, a Burlington, North Carolina native and 2004 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, praised his crew for completing their maintenance period, calling their return to Groton a “result of a genuine team effort.”



“The opportunity to lead the Texas crew has been a true honor and the highlight of my career,” Ingle said. “It is your diligence and perseverance that distinguish Texas from other ships.”



“I know you are ready to accept the challenges of demanding at-sea schedules in preparation for future deployments,” Ingle added. “Andy, you are the right commander to lead Texas into her next chapter – I wish you all the best.”



Ingle took command of Texas in May 2022 and led the crew through a scheduled maintenance period at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine before shifting homeport to Groton and preparing for deployment. Following his command tour, Ingle is transitioning to a position at Naval Reactors. His previous submarine tours include USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), and USS Alaska (SSBN 732).



McGovern, a Canandaigua, New York native and 2005 graduate of Lycoming College, spoke briefly during the event saying he “had big boots to fill,” a reference to cowboy boots.



“To my Texans, as your captain, I will push each and every day to be the absolute best versions of yourselves,” McGovern said to his crew after relieving Ingle. “You follow me, and I’ll follow you.”



McGovern comes to the Texas from Gorton’s Naval Submarine School and his previous submarine tours include USS Providence (SSN 719), USS Wyoming (SSBN 742), USS South Dakota (SSN 790), and USS Montpelier (SSN 765).



Texas was commissioned in 2006 as the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the Lone Star State. The first two were battleships, commissioned in 1895 and 1914, respectively. The third was a Virginia-class guided-missile cruiser in service from 1977 through 1993. The submarine is 377 feet long and has a 34-foot beam, as well as a crew of more than 130 Navy personnel.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

