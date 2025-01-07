Incirlik Post Office in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Brown, 39th Force Support Squadron custodian of postal effects, sorts packages delivered to the post office at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2025. The 39th MSG supports geographically separated units in Turkey and multinational forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)