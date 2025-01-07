Incirlik Post Office in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Bittner, 39th Contracting Squadron commander, sorts mail delivered to the post office at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2025. The 39th Mission Support Group supports geographically separated units in Turkey and multinational forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)