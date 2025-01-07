Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TURKEY

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing sort packages delivered to the post office at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2025. The 39th Mission Support Group provides combat support including security, law enforcement, fire, disaster response, explosive ordnance disposal, CBRNE training and response to assigned forces protecting U.S. and NATO interests in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    This work, Incirlik Post Office in Action [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

