Incirlik Post Office in Action

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamryn Bonser, 39th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, scans packages delivered to the post office at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2025. The 39th MSG provides combat support including communications, family support, housing, provisions, facility engineers, environmental services, personnel management, fuel, transportation, logistics readiness and recreation to assigned forces protecting U.S. and NATO interests in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
