Incirlik Post Office in Action

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing sort packages delivered to the post office at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2025. The 39th Mission Support Group provides combat support including security, law enforcement, fire, disaster response, explosive ordnance disposal, CBRNE training and response to assigned forces protecting U.S. and NATO interests in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 03:16
|Photo ID:
|8824480
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-BS488-8314
|Resolution:
|7560x5040
|Size:
|18.56 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
