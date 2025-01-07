Incirlik Post Office in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mark Covington, 39th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, sorts packages delivered to the post office at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2025. The 39th MSG provides combat support including security, law enforcement, fire, disaster response, explosive ordnance disposal, CBRNE training and response to assigned forces protecting U.S. and NATO interests in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)