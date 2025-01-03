Fisher House for Families of the Fallen train for family stays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen at the Fisher House for Families of the Fallen practice saluting an arriving family during a training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2024. The 8,462 square foot house is equipped with nine suites, including private, handicapped-accessible bathrooms and common areas, a multi-cooking station kitchen and large communal dining and family rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)