    Fisher House for Families of the Fallen train for family stays [Image 11 of 12]

    Fisher House for Families of the Fallen train for family stays

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Airmen at the Fisher House for Families of the Fallen practice saluting an arriving family during a training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2024. The 8,462 square foot house is equipped with nine suites, including private, handicapped-accessible bathrooms and common areas, a multi-cooking station kitchen and large communal dining and family rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 14:52
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Fisher House
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

