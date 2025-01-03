Fisher House for Families of the Fallen train for family stays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Maia Vaughn, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen manager on duty, cleans the floor in the dining room of the Dover Fisher House at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2024. The 8,462-square-foot house has nine suites, including private, handicapped-accessible bathrooms and common areas, a multi-cooking station kitchen, and large communal dining and family rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)