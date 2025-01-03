Fisher House for Families of the Fallen train for family stays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Michael Posados and Staff Sgt. Myeongjin Shin, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen managers on duty practice folding the Fisher House flag at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2024. The flag is displayed when there are families occupying the 8,462 square foot house equipped with nine suites, including private, handicapped-accessible bathrooms and common areas, including a multi-cooking station kitchen and large communal dining and family rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)