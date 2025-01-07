Fisher House for Families of the Fallen train for family stays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Samantha Hogan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen section chief, conducts a training meeting with her staff at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2024. The Fisher House for Families of the Fallen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, is a unique facility among other Fisher Houses. It is the only one of its kind, designed for families of the fallen and managed exclusively by uniformed personnel. It is designed to provide short-term, on-base lodging to families who travel to Dover AFB to witness the dignified transfer of their loved one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)