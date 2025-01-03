Airmen at the Fisher House for Families of the Fallen practice saluting an arriving family during a training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2024. The 8,462 square foot house is equipped with nine suites, including private, handicapped-accessible bathrooms and common areas, a multi-cooking station kitchen and large communal dining and family rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8824082
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-UK538-1191
|Resolution:
|7148x4935
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fisher House for Families of the Fallen train for family stays [Image 12 of 12], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.