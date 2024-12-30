Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion [Image 5 of 5]

    Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Smoke 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, left, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Presidential Inauguration noncommissioned officer in charge of national events, and his wife, Donna Vigil, tack the E-4 rank on their son, U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Joseph A. Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, during his promotion ceremony near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Dec. 24, 2024. Master Sgt. Vigil is currently deployed to Washington, D.C. in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV)

