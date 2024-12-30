Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, left, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Presidential Inauguration noncommissioned officer in charge of national events, and his wife, Donna Vigil, tack the E-4 rank on their son, U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Joseph A. Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, during his promotion ceremony near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Dec. 24, 2024. Master Sgt. Vigil is currently deployed to Washington, D.C. in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV)