Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Presidential Inauguration noncommissioned officer in charge of national events, and U.S. Space Force Spc. Joseph A. Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, show off their service pride at Basic Military Training in San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022. Master Sgt. Vigil enlisted 18 years ago and newly promoted Spc. 4 Vigil enlisted two and a half years ago. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV)