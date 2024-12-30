U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Presidential Inauguration noncommissioned officer in charge of national events, and U.S. Space Force Spc. Joseph A. Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, show off their service pride at Basic Military Training in San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022. Master Sgt. Vigil enlisted 18 years ago and newly promoted Spc. 4 Vigil enlisted two and a half years ago. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8821195
|VIRIN:
|241224-F-MZ799-5305
|Resolution:
|956x2047
|Size:
|391.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Regina Smoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion
No keywords found.