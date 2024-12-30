Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion [Image 1 of 5]

    Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Smoke 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, left, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Presidential Inauguration noncommissioned officer in charge of national events, is pictured in 2006 while taking the oath of enlistment to join the Air Force, and U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Joseph A. Vigil V, right, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, is pictured in 2022 while taking the oath of enlistment to serve in the Space Force. The father and son joined the military at the Military Entrance Processing Station 16 years apart from each other. (Courtesy photo illustration by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV)

    This work, Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Regina Smoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

