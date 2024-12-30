Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion [Image 4 of 5]

    Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Smoke 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kristine Stiles, Air Force District of Washington Public Affairs chief of operations, poses with U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Joseph A. Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, after his promotion near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Dec. 24, 2024. Vigil has been in the Space Force for two and a half years. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 16:46
    Location: US
