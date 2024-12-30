Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kristine Stiles, Air Force District of Washington Public Affairs chief of operations, poses with U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Joseph A. Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, after his promotion near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Dec. 24, 2024. Vigil has been in the Space Force for two and a half years. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV)