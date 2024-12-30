Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Presidential Inauguration noncommissioned officer in charge of national events, his daughter, Lillea Vigil, U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Joseph A. Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, and his wife, Donna Vigil pose for a family photo near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Dec. 24, 2024. Spc. 4 Vigil enlisted in the Space Force two and a half years ago and was promoted to E-4 on Christmas Eve. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV)