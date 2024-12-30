Legacy of service: Air Force father aids in Guardian son’s promotion

Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Smoke | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, left, Joint Task Force-National Capital...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Smoke | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, left, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Presidential Inauguration noncommissioned officer in charge of national events, and his wife, Donna Vigil, tack the E-4 rank on their son, U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Joseph A. Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator for the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, during his promotion ceremony near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Dec. 24, 2024. Master Sgt. Vigil is currently deployed to Washington, D.C. in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV) see less | View Image Page

Every year, thousands of people visit the U.S. Capitol during the Christmas holiday. Combining the historic symbol of American democracy and the spirit of selfless giving, hope and cheer make those visits one to remember.



For U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph A. Vigil IV, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Presidential Inauguration noncommissioned officer in charge of national events, his visit was a moment in time he and his family will never forget.



Master Sgt. Vigil is the 4th generation of men in his family gifted with the same name. With pride and honor, he continued that tradition with his own son. Not only did he pass on this family tradition, but also a military legacy of service.



U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Joseph A Vigil V, an electromagnetic warfare operator with the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, promoted to E-4 on Christmas Eve at the Capitol with his father, mother and sister by his side.



“This promotion was very special to me not only because it was at the Capitol, but my dad was able to lead the event, and my family was able to pin on my ranks,” said Spc. 4 Vigil.



Master Sgt. Vigil, who understands firsthand the importance of family support when serving in the military, said he was excited to hear about his son’s promotion and couldn’t wait to assist. He is currently in Washington D.C. to support the presidential inauguration and found the perfect location to hold the ceremony – the Capitol.



The JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating, and providing U.S. military support for presidential inaugurations. Approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components will provide ceremonial and operational support during the upcoming inauguration. Master Sgt. Vigil reached out to a friend and colleague in the area to officiate the ceremony.



“I was honored that 1st Lt. Kristi Stiles shared her Christmas Eve with my family,” said Master Sgt. Vigil. “Although she didn’t know my son, she knows how much family means to me and didn’t hesitate to be a part of this special occasion.”



Spc. 4 Vigil enlisted two and a half years ago and said to promote around the holidays felt like the Space Force gave him a Christmas gift. Having a father in the Air Force was his inspiration to serve his country, so not only does he know his father is proud of him, he said he’s proud of his dad as well.



“He’s taught me a lot of life lessons that he learned from the Air Force,” said Spc. 4 Vigil. “I definitely have my dad’s sense of ambition, and I know he’s doing good work in D.C. If I could give him any advice, I would say give it all you’ve got.”



Master Sgt. Vigil has 16 years of service ahead of his son, but when he looks back at his career, he said there are two pieces of advice he received as a young Airman that he’s passed on to him.



“Enjoy it while it lasts,” Master Sgt. Vigil said. “My time serving my country is going to come to a close in a few years, and his is just starting, but it goes by fast – enjoy it. The second is to invest in yourself. Take advantage of the education, professional development, and retirement saving benefits early as your future self will thank you.”



From Airman to Guardian and more, the Vigils are dedicated to continuing service to their country.



“Our legacy in sharing our name means a lot to me as the Joes that came before us set the example in character and what serving others looks like,” said Master Sgt. Vigil. “My grandfather served in the Army in Korea, and my father continuously serves his community where he grew up. It's an honor to serve with my son and continue that legacy of service.”