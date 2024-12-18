Normandy 80th

A World War 2 Veteran speaks to a crowd about his experience 80 years ago in Picauville, June 7, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
