    Normandy 80th

    FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Ranger Color Guard stand at attention during a ceremony at Normandy, France, June 5, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

