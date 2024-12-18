Normandy 80th

U.S. Army Ranger Color Guard stand at attention during a ceremony at Normandy, France, June 5, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
