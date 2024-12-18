Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, the USASOC Commanding General shakes John Wardell's hand after a ceremony on the Pointe Du Hoc Memorial, June 5, 2024. Mr. Wardell is the last surviving member of the 2nd Ranger Battalion from the D-Day invasion.. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)