    FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Russel Davis, hand coins to Multinational civilians during Operation Overlord in Normandy, France, June 2, 2024 while touring Omaha Beach with members of the 75th Ranger Regiment. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 02:53
    Photo ID: 8817866
    VIRIN: 240602-A-YP145-1059
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Normandy 80th [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

