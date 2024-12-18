Normandy 80th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Russel Davis, hand coins to Multinational civilians during Operation Overlord in Normandy, France, June 2, 2024 while touring Omaha Beach with members of the 75th Ranger Regiment. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)