Normandy 80th

U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Dunphy, walks on stage at Normandy American Cemetery, France, on June 6, 2024. Leaders from around the world came together today to pay tribute to the men who fought and died during the D-Day Invasion 80 years ago, and celebrate and honor those still living. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)