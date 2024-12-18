2/75 Change of Command

U.S. Army Ranger Color Guard stand at attention for the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, change of command at the Pointe Du Hoc Memorial, June 5, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8817868
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-YP145-1055
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
