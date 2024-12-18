2/75 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Ranger Color Guard stand at attention for the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, change of command at the Pointe Du Hoc Memorial, June 5, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)