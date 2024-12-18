2/75 Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Ranger Color Guard stand at attention for the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, change of command at the Pointe Du Hoc Memorial, June 5, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

