Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241225-N-DP708-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec 25, 2024) – Capt. Rudder, from mutts with a mission receives chin scratches from a Sailor in the forecastle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 25, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 07:06
    Photo ID: 8817543
    VIRIN: 241225-N-DP708-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download