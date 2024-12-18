USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241225-N-DP708-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec 25, 2024) – Capt. Rudder, from mutts with a mission receives chin scratches from a Sailor in the forecastle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 25, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)