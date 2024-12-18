Captain Rudder, Arriving: An Expeditionary Facility Dog Arrives Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

PHILIPPINE SEA - Beneath the humid, gray skies of the Philippine Sea, a helicopter descended onto the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). From the cabin of the aircraft emerged a new shipmate – not a Sailor, but a lively, copper-furred figure outfitted in a safety harness, aquamarine leash, red safety goggles, and Croc-like paw booties. This was no ordinary arrival; it was the debut of Capt. Rudder, a two-year-old “Fox Red” yellow Labrador retriever, the ship’s first Expeditionary Facility Dog (EFD).



Panting with excitement, Rudder trotted confidently off the helicopter, accompanied by his handler, Brooke Corson, the ship’s executive officer, Capt. Ryan Mattson, and Command Master Chief Chaddrake Lavallais. His arrival on Dec. 18, 2024, marked a new chapter for Vinson, one that promised to bring warmth, comfort, and a touch of home to a crew of 5,000 Sailors.



The journey to bringing Rudder aboard began months earlier, with Mattson’s vision of enhancing mental health resources on Vinson. Mattson, inspired by his brother’s success introducing an EFD on an East Coast ship, worked tirelessly to navigate the logistical and operational challenges of deploying a dog aboard a carrier at sea.



“Capt. Mattson has been the key person for getting Carl Vinson an expeditionary facility dog,” said Corson. “He met several times with the staff of ‘Mutts with a Mission’ to make sure that all the program requirements are met aboard.”



Mutts with a Mission (MWAM), an Assistance Dogs International accredited program, pioneered the Navy’s EFD initiative in 2023, training dogs like Rudder to provide therapeutic support in high-stress environments. Unlike therapy dogs, EFDs undergo specialized training to adapt to shipboard life, including mastering ladder wells, Porch Potties, and aircraft transport.



“Rudder was selected specifically for his temperament and ability to thrive in dynamic environments,” Corson explained. “He’s not just a morale booster; he’s a trained professional ready to provide mental health support to Sailors in need.”



Unlike most EFDs, who meet their crews while the ship is docked, Rudder’s arrival required extraordinary coordination. His journey by helicopter was a logistical feat, made possible by the collective efforts of Vinson’s leadership and MWAM’s dedication.



“When he arrived and put all four paws on the deck, there was an immediate sense of joy and relief, like an early Christmas present,” said Mattson. “I knew the impact he was going to have on the crew.”



Sailors aboard Vinson couldn’t contain their excitement as Rudder made his rounds through the ship.



“I screamed,” said Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala. “I was just so happy.”



Rudder’s timing couldn’t have been more perfect. His arrival just days before Christmas Eve, which is also his second birthday, added an extra layer of cheer to the holiday season.

Rudder’s role aboard Vinson extends far beyond companionship.



“Rudder is a specialized tool to assist with mental health aboard the ship,” said Corson. “He provides alerts to anxiety, deep pressure therapy, and many extra tasks.”



Corson also highlighted the rigorous training Rudder underwent to prepare for his mission.



“All MWAM dogs grow up making ship visits with ships and commands so they are well versed with the sights, smells, and sounds of ships,” said Corson.



Vinson is committed to making Rudder a part of its family and sharing the joys of having him on board with embarked commands.



“We are the first West Coast carrier to get a dog on deployment,” said Mattson. “There is definitely interest now with every West Coast carrier wanting to have the same opportunity, so we are going to pass all of our lessons learned on to them. That way, we can continue that work for all the West Coast carriers.”



For now, the Vinson crew is focused on ensuring Rudder’s time on board is as joyful and fulfilling as possible.



“I know Capt. Rudder is going to be busy,” said Seaman Recruit Augustus Sipp. “This is a carrier, after all. He’s always going to have something to do.”



Although there is no true way to understand Rudder’s thoughts and feelings upon meeting his new family aboard Vinson, the wagging of his tail and his confident stroll around the ship has provided encouragement to the crew.

