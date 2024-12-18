USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241128-N-EO226-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2024) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Alonso Madero displays his naval tattoos aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 28, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christa Watson)