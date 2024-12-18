Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet AOR [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet AOR

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Pablo Chavez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241128-N-GC571-1056 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2024) – Lt. Sherry Sandri, left, an aerospace optometrist assigned to Naval Air Station North Island, uses a slit lamp biomicroscope to examine the eye of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Meghan Carrasco, of Las Vegas, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 28, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 07:06
    Photo ID: 8817536
    VIRIN: 241128-N-GC571-1056
    Resolution: 4706x3132
    Size: 875.45 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet AOR [Image 8 of 8], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Real Clear Vision

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    7th Fleet AOR
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download