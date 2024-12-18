USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241128-N-GC571-1054 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2024) – Lt. Sherry Sandri, left, an aerospace optometrist assigned to Naval Air Station North Island, uses a phoropter to assess the vision of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Meghan Carrasco, of Las Vegas, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 28, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Pablo Chavez)