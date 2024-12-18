USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the 7th Fleet AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241214-N-FS097-1104 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec 14, 2024) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Chase Holyoak, of Salt Lake City, showcases his Magic the Gathering collection aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 14, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)