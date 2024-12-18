The Gathering of Magic: A Game that Brings Sailors Together Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

AT SEA – Fluorescent lights cast a dim glow, humming softly over the forward mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). It’s 1930, and the space, typically bustling with the clatter of trays and camaraderie of meal hours, is now host to a different kind of ritual. Sailors gather in quiet anticipation, backpacks slung over shoulders, leather-bound cases clutched in hand, and small cardboard boxes tucked under arms. A wave of excitement rolls through as backpacks are unzipped, energy drinks cracked open, and vivid play mats unfurled across tables. The air grows charged with strategy and imagination — the gathering for Magic: The Gathering (MTG) has begun.



“MTG is like playing a game of chess, but you get to pick your own pieces, and you try to choose the pieces based on what you think the other player will choose for their side,” said retired Chief Electronics Technician Randy Belknap, now a contractor aboard Carl Vinson. “The game starts before you even sit down across from an opponent – you have to collect cards and construct a set of game pieces to play, all while taking in what others are playing.”



Since its creation in 1993 by mathematician Richard Garfield, MTG has grown into a cultural phenomenon. What began as a small innovation is now a multi-billion-dollar franchise, grossing $7 billion in 2023 under Hasbro’s ownership. Its popularity extends far beyond game shops and conventions, finding a home aboard naval vessels, where downtime is precious and connections are vital.



“I first became interested in MTG my freshman year of high school,” said Capt. Ryan Mattson, executive officer aboard Carl Vinson. “It was a relatively new game at the time, and some of my friends found out about it and we started getting into it. While playing the game itself was fun, we enjoyed trading and collecting the cards just as much.”



For many, MTG is more than just a game; it’s a blend of art, strategy and community. Aboard Vinson, the game of choice is “Commander,” a multiplayer format where players wield 100-card decks led by a legendary creature, their commander. With games lasting anywhere from 20 minutes to eight hours, victory hinges on a mix of luck, tactical prowess and knowing when to strike.



“The game is very challenging, and some of the complexities are enjoyable, but they can also be annoying to work through and explain,” said Belknap. “But the fact that you can have people who have been playing for 30 years or 30 days, they still both equally enjoy Magic, and playing it in most cases with complete strangers is always a fun aspect.”



Understanding the basics of MTG can feel like learning a new language. Players start with seven cards, drawing on “mana,” a type of currency in the game, to summon creatures, cast spells and outmaneuver opponents. Each land card, be it Mountain, Forest, Island, Swamp, or Plains, provides a specific type of mana, fueling strategies as diverse as the players themselves.



Every card holds power, from creatures with attack and defense stats to legendary artifacts capable of turning the tide of battle.



Cryptologic Warfare Technician 1st Class Eliasam Sosa finds joy in both the gameplay and the community. “I love the challenge of building new decks and having a battle of wits with other more experienced players,” he said. “Ask anyone down on the mess decks – I love the art of the deal, and I'm always looking to trade cards.”



For some players, the game’s appeal extends beyond the battlefield to the value of their collections. Iconic cards like Black Lotus and The One Ring, a one-of-a-kind card from the Lord of the Rings crossover, fetch astronomical prices.



“I own an Unlimited Mox Sapphire and an Unlimited Ancestral Recall worth about $4,000 each,” said Belknap. His entire collection, valued between $150,000 and $175,000, includes rare gems like a complete set of Original Dual Lands, and is all stored safely in a fireproof safe.



Mattson, too, treasures his early collection. “I had grown up already being an avid collector of baseball cards, and when I realized the MTG cards also had monetary value, like many young kids, I wanted to collect and keep them to see how much they would go up in value over time,” he said. Mattson’s original – or “Alpha” – cards have not seen a game since 1996 and have since skyrocketed in value.



Aboard Carl Vinson, MTG serves as more than just a pastime – it’s a bridge for camaraderie. For Sailors new to the ship, finding a community can be daunting, but discovering a group of players rolling out play mats in the mess decks can be a lifeline.



“I first found out there were MTG communities on the ship when I rode the Ronald Reagan,” said Sosa. “Since then, I have always felt at home playing Magic and making friends on the mess decks.”



With over 50 sailors participating, the MTG community fosters connections that transcend rank and background.



“Just like any hobby,” Belknap said, “being able to find people with a shared hobby helps breaks down walls for people with different ideologies.”



As the game unfolds on the mess decks, time seems to slow. For those immersed in a battle of strategy and creativity, the stresses of life aboard an aircraft carrier fade into the background.



“I think it’s a great hobby for Sailors to have,” said Mattson. “Card games are fun, keep your mind creatively engaged, and help pass the time. Whether it’s Magic: The Gathering or something else, it’s nice to have that personal interaction with other people.”



From the mess decks to makeshift tables in the reactor berthing, MTG continues to cast its spell, bringing together players with new decks, bold strategies, and enduring hope. For the Sailors aboard Carl Vinson, this magical gathering is not just a game, it is a reminder that even in the vast expanse of the sea, connections forged over a battlefield of cards can be the most powerful magic of all.

