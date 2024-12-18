MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni chaplain and a native of Wisconsin, and Yuko Tanaka, an admin specialist with the MCAS Iwakuni chapel, speaks to guests from the Kyorakuen Children’s Nursery and the Family Home Nozomi before a holiday party at the Marine Memorial Chapel, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14. 2024. The chaplain services of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni host this annual holiday party to foster a healthy and positive relationship between base personnel and the local community, by bringing gifts, participating in games, and sharing in American holiday traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)