MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party

Guests from the Kyorakuen Children’s Nursery and the Family Home Nozomi participate in building Christmas trees inspired by the television show Peanuts during a holiday party held at the Marine Memorial Chapel, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The chaplain services of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni host this annual holiday party to foster a healthy and positive relationship between base personnel and the local community, by bringing gifts, participating in games, and sharing in American holiday traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)